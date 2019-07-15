Shanghai Dragons Win Stage 3 of Overwatch League Playoffs

Stage 3 of the Overwatch League Season 2 playoffs have officially concluded with one surprising team standing atop the rest. The Shanghai Dragons completed the first season of Overwatch League with zero wins and 40 losses. Taking that sort of record into consideration, the team got to work completely retooling their roster to ensure they did not finish with a similar record in Season 2. That said, their hard work has paid off as they have now claimed victory to Stage 3 of the Overwatch League Season 2 playoffs, defeating three of the best teams in the league on their way.

On their way to victory, the Shanghai Dragons took down the New York Excelsior 3 to 1 in the quarterfinals, the Vancouver Titans 4 to 1 in the semifinals, and the San Francisco Shock 4 to 3 in the finals. These three teams combine for a plus-148 map differential, while the Dragons boast a plus-1. Needless to say, Shanghai seemingly came from nowhere to take down the Overwatch League’s three best teams to win Stage 3 and earn $200,000.

🏆STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM NOW WE HERE🏆 After a wild 7 maps we come out the stage 3 champs! We couldn’t have made it this far without your love – so here’s to you! Like, RT, and leave a celebration gif below. We’re giving away 1 SHD keyboard, 5 jerseys, and 10 goodie bags! pic.twitter.com/eLlygrU5RN — Shanghai Dragons (@ShanghaiDragons) July 14, 2019

Week 1 of Stage 4 of the Overwatch League 2019 is set to begin on Thursday, July 25th. The Vancouver Titans took Stage 1, San Francisco Shock won Stage 2, and now the Shanghai Dragons have claimed victory in Stage 3. It should be rather interesting to see who will take home the top prize in Stage 4.

This season’s Grand Finals will be taking place on Sunday, September 29th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia in a first-to-four-map series. According to the Overwatch League’s website, “The winning team will take home USD $1,100,000 and the Overwatch League championship trophy!”

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to see the kind of transformation the Shanghai Dragons have undergone in the Overwatch League? Who do you think will be winning it all in September?