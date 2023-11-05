Silent Hill 2 Remake Will Reportedly Feature Pyramid Head Origin Story

Silent Hill 2 remake will reportedly feature an origin story for Pyramid Head. The Silent Hill franchise has been on ice for about a full decade now, as there hasn't been a new game in the series since the Xbox 360/PS3 era. There would have been a new one for PS4 as Hideo Kojima was developing Silent Hills, but him and Konami had a falling out and the game was promptly canceled. Now, Konami is trying to revive the IP with multiple new games and a remake of the most beloved game in the series. While Silent Hill 2 is expected to have a fairly faithful recreation of its story, it will be modernized in many different ways.

One big change seems to be that Bloober Team is adding a backstory for Pyramid Head. The signature Silent Hill villain is a pretty mysterious one and a lot of fans would probably argue that is part of his appeal. Some of the best horror games and movies put their obscure their villains in mystery as it allows them to feel more scary. If you know too much about the monster/the killer/etc, it begins to demystify them and they lose the fear factor. Nevertheless, it seems like Bloober Team is going to try and reveal how Pyramid Head became what he is today. ResetEra user dpanim pointed out that Best Buy has a description that suggests Pyramid Head will get some kind of chapter or something that dives deep into his background.

Whether or not this will be good or bad remains to be seen. Some fans are skeptical of Bloober Team's ability to deliver on this remake as their work has been kind of hit or miss up to this point. Hopefully it all turns out well given Silent Hill 2 is one of the most respected horror games of all-time, but there's really no telling how fans will feel. We haven't heard a peep about the game since its reveal last October, but it's looking like it could release sometime in early 2024.