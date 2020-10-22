PlayStation Insider Comments on Silent Hill PS5 Rumors

✖

Since the start of the year, there have been rumors circulating about a Silent Hill reboot for the PS5 being in the works at Team Siren and SIE Japan. There have even been rumors about a revival of Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills game, though not nearly to the same extent. That said, while the rumors about Kojima's take on the Silent Hill franchise being revived from the depths of video game cancellation hell have died down, there's still plenty of chatter about a Silent Hill reboot from Team Siren and the original creators of the series.

That said, during a new episode of the Kinda Funny Gamescast, former Game Informer reporter and general industry insider, Imran Khan, commented on the Silent Hill PS5 rumors, noting he believes the rumors are credible.

"I think the rumors are credible, and I know those people are working on something. The people rumored to be working on Silent Hill are working on something. I don't know for a fact that it's Silent Hill, but I've heard enough times, like, oh, 'Silent Hill is supposed to be at this thing,' and then it's not there that either a bunch of people are being fooled or it just keeps being pulled from things. Honestly, it could be either one. I don't know for a fact."

For what it's worth, I've been saying for months that this game exists. There's a Silent Hill game in development, or at least there was earlier this year. However, details beyond this -- such as, it was supposed to be revealed earlier this year -- I have not heard anything about. Meanwhile, the rumors about a Silent Hills revival featuring Kojima I've heard next to nothing about.

All of this is to say, take everything here with a grain of salt. Usually, where there's this much smoke there's fire, but for now, we are still in deep rumor mill territory. While Khan seems to believe the rumors are true, it sounds like he hasn't heard anything super definitive.

At this point, a Silent Hill reboot from the original creators and Team Siren seems likely, but a Silent Hills revival with Kojima attached to it, well that seems less likely as it would require Sony to mend a broken relationship between Konami and Kojima that likely can't be healed.

That said, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you like to see Silent Hill rebooted with the original creators or would you rather see a Silent Hills revival with Kojima? It's possible both projects could live alongside each other, but again, this seems unlikely.