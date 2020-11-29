Hideo Kojima Reportedly Working on Silents Hills Game for PS5

✖

Hideo Kojima is reportedly working on a Silent Hills game for PS5 with Sony Interactive Entertainment and Konami. If you have deja vu, it's because this isn't the first time we've heard this claim, but it's the first time we've heard PS5, Silent Hills, and Kojima all mentioned in one sentence together in a while. Since the start of the year, there have been two prevalent rumors about Silent Hill/Silent Hills. The first is that SIE Japan, or more specifically, Team Siren, is rebooting Silent Hill with the game's original creators on board as development leads. The second rumor has been that Hideo Kojima and Konami have mended their relationship, via Sony, to revive the former's canceled Silent Hills game, famously known as P.T.

One common thread between both of these rumors is that the games will be a PS5 exclusive, or at least PS5 console exclusive. The other common thread is both come from multiple sources. What's still unclear though is if these two projects overlap in any way. In other words, are they single projects or two separate projects. If both are real, you'd assume they are two separate projects, but why would Sony and Konami have two Silent Hill games cooking?

Whatever the case, a new rumor has surfaced about the latter project involving Kojima. According to industry insider, Moore's Law Is Dead, Hideo Kojima is working on Silent Hills, in partnership with Konami and Sony, and the game may be revealed at The Game Awards 2020 next month.

Unfortunately, the rumor doesn't divulge much else about the game, and again it's unclear how this ties into the reported Silent Hill reboot. That said, like every rumor involving Silent Hill/Silent Hills, take this one with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, though, typically, where there's this much smoke there's also fire.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Sony, Konami, or Kojima -- has commented on this specific rumor and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things gaming, click here.