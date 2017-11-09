Skyrim PlayStation VR Bundle Announced

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a game that keeps on giving. Despite being out for quite awhile now, it seems like it just can’t be overshadowed. With the rise of virtual reality, Bethesda seized the opportunity to keep the Tamriel love alive while fans await the sixth installment in the form of VR. What better way to celebrate the new level of immersion than with a sweet new PlayStation VR bundle featuring our favourite Dragonborn?

Skyrim VR will be making its way onto the market this November and Sony couldn’t wait to bundle it up in a nice little package. Perfect, given that we are veering into the holiday season. The latest bundle makes it incredibly easy for fans of the expansive RPG to traverse the familiar world in a completely different way.

Skyrim VR PlayStation Bundle

Here is everything included within the latest bundle:

PlayStation VR System

PlayStation Camera

Two PlayStation Move Controllers

Skyrim VR Includes Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn add-ons

Updated version of the PS VR Demo Disc with 13 PSVR titles

The new bundle itself will launch the same day as the standard version’s release, on November 17th. It will retail for $449.99 USD and as of this moment, the Skyrim VR PlayStation VR bundle is now available for pre-order!

In preparation for the release, Sony had this to say:

“This is the full length open-world game you have been waiting to experience in virtual reality. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’s stellar reputation hardly needs an introduction, as the title has won more than 200 game of the year awards in its time. We simply can’t wait for PS4 gamers to experience it like never before. For those who are longtime fans of the game, Skyrim VR will transport you right into the game’s epic world. For those who have yet to play Skyrim, you are in for massive treat.”

More about Skyrim VR:

The prophesied Dragonborn hero can take on their foes in an all new immersive way through VR technology. The title has been revamped specifically to tailor towards virtual reality mechanics. The VR version can be played with both DualShock 4 or the PlayStation Move controllers, completely up to the player’s choice. The controllers can also be customised to the player’s movement to switch between standard moving options, and the trickier teleportation mechanic that was later added.

Time to get your FUS RO DAH on, because Skyrim VR is available to pre-order now (Amazon Prime members can save 20-percent). The PlayStation VR bundle is also available to pre-order. Both arrive on November 17th.