Slime-san: Blackbird’s Kraken has Finally Arrived on Nintendo Switch

The latest patch update for Slime-san on the Nintendo Switch is much more than your standard set of bug fixes.The update adds what the developers say is 30% more content to the game, including an all-new campaign that exists all on its own, seperate from the primary story of Slime-san. The “new” game is set in an aquatic world, and boasts over 25 new levels for players to explore.

Here’s everything that comes with the new patch, straight from the developers at Fabraz:

Leaderboards: Compete online for the best level & speedrun times!

Button Mapping: Remap all of your controls to your liking!

HUE Slider: Entirely change the color palette of the game!

Reduce Eye Strain: An option in case the game was too harsh for you!

Krazy Karting Minigame: Item based, karting madness for 2 players!

Gloomy Minigame: A scary, intense FPS arena survival game!

Easy Tutorial: Accessible at any time for a gameplay refresher!

As for the new game, which is known as Blackbird’s Kraken, there’s plenty to explore and a whole new story to fight your way through:

25 normal and 25 NG+ levels within a giant kraken!

A brand new boss fight, can you beat the Kraken?!

10 new target mode challenges that will test your skills!

A customizable house that you can style and furnish to your heart’s content!

100 Bananas to collect and spend on furniture and house themes!

Exciting new mechanics like the submarine mode, acid bubbles and suction cups!

A independent speedrunning mode to compete with in leaderboards!

An entire tropical Island you can explore and discover with tons of new characters!

Loads of new cutscenes and story elements to experience and enjoy!

New secret characters and set-pieces to discover across your journey!

New music by Mischa Perella!

More neat secrets!

The update does, of course, do its job when it comes to fixing bugs and cleaning up aspects of the game that some players have commented on. These adjustments include:

Loading Times: Have been shortened!

Start-up Times: Have been shortened as well!

Scrolling Level Performance: Has been significantly improved!

Various minor bug fixes.

Slime-san is available for the Nintendo Switch, PC, Linux, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

