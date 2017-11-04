SMITE Announces New Free-to-play RPG ‘Shadows Over Hercopolis’

Hi-Rez Studios recently unveiled a new free-to-play RPG called Shadows Over Hercopolis, an adventure filled with heroes from the popular third-person MOBA SMITE.

Instead of the multi-laned PvP action that SMITE is typically known for, this Shadows Over Hercopolis adventure takes on a completely new format while keeping the same divine and mythological characters from the base game. By choosing from over 70 different characters to play as, SMITE veterans will have to travel through the ravaged city of Hercopolis to hunt down Loki after the trickster kidnapped King Hercules.

“Loki has ransacked the city of Hercopolis,” a description from the Shadows over Hercopolis site reads. “The treasury has been emptied, the blacksmith’s wares have been snatched, and even the statue of King Hercules has vanished! In your quest to save Hercules, find and return the stolen items to gain the townspeople’s support.”

The new adventure is set within the realm of Norse mythology, a collection of myths and legends that boasts some of the most exciting and innovative creations. Along the way while you and your team search for King Hercules and attempt to take down Loki, you’ll encounter enemies and climactic boss battles throughout the whole adventure. The trailer that’s shown above from Hi-Rez Studios shows off some of the content that’ll be included as you take on these immense enemies. In the end, the final fight will, of course, culminate in a battle against Loki himself, but getting there looks to be just as much of a challenge.

To get started once the Shadows Over Hercopolis adventure launches, all you’ll have to do is choose your god and begin making your way through the Norse region. You’ll be able to bring your friends with you as well, so make sure you have a stellar team of players and gods to back you up on your adventure.

For a limited time, the Shadows Over Hercopolis Bundle is also available for 10 percent off, a bundle that comes with a limited edition Loki skin, an avatar, theme music, a loading screen skin, and a Golden Key. You can find out more information about Shadows Over Hercropolis through its new site.