SNK Heroines Will Have Accessory Customization And Spectator Features

A new interview with the developers behind SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy has revealed just a bit more about how the assorted battles will work, and what players can do with the game’s interesting character customization features. Speaking with WCCFTech, producer Yasuyoki Oda and director Kaito Soranaka explained more about the game’s story, and what they plan on doing with future DLCs, which they say will absolutely be happening.

“There will be a story mode,” said Soranaka. “Character interactions are different depending on the combination of chosen characters. We feel that our fans will be satisfied by the volume of the story.”

Players will be able to customize costumes and accessories for the current roster of heroines, each of which has a minimum of three outfits placed within three categories. “To make the costume and accessory customization a reality, we had to reduce the number of characters compared to KOF XIV,” said Oda. Soranaka chimed in to explain in further detail. “You can place accessories on different parts of the body,” he said. “You can also adjust the position and size of each accessory, so the possibilities are endless.”

As for other characters, Oda says to “keep an eye out” for more news on roster updates soon, and went onto confirm once more than the developers are currently planning out the game’s DLCs.

The game may not seem especially impressive to people who are already used to the KOF XIV battle system, primarily because it’s kind of a re-skinned version of that, but there’s no denying that characters like Athena, Mai, and Yuri don’t hold a special place in the hearts of many fighting game faithful.

The game is packed with features according to its Nintendo Switch listing, which include:

– A brand new tag battle action fighting game is here! Players can participate in a four-multiplayer frenzy online or with friends!

– Choose from a generous roster of female heroines from the SNK universe!

– Coordination is key, as players can choose from up to 100 different accessories for their characters. Accessories including cat ears, glasses, face paint, and new sound effects.

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy is set for release this summer on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Source: WCCFtech