SNK Heroines Introduces Female Version of Terry Bogard

Heading into EVO 2018 this weekend in Las Vegas, SNK and NIS America are pushing the hype for SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy into overdrive, with fans enjoying the fighting splendor its all-female cast will have on display. But an interesting new choice just entered the fray, bringing some familiarity to the game — but with a slight difference.

In the new trailer (which you can see above), SNK Heroines introduces Terry Bogard. Except it’s not Terry Bogard like you may remember from the Fatal Fury and King of Fighters games. Instead, it’s a female version of Terry, complete with a hat that reads “Fatal Cutie” and an outfit strikingly similar to his (but with a little more sexiness, mind you).

In the trailer, you can spot some of Terry’s moves being similar to her male counterpart’s, including her charging punch, her Power Wave attack and the ability to spin from the ground upward, hitting her opponent a few times along the way. In addition, she also has some great super moves that can knock her opponent for a loop.

We also get a glimpse at some of the other outfits that can be unlocked for Terry over the course of the game. These include a special cheerleading costume that looks like something out of Sailor Moon (note the skirt), as well as a fancy Mad Moxxi-style circus costume that looks like it’d be tough to fight in. But if anyone can pull it off, it’s Terry.

No doubt that SNK will have Terry as a playable character once they showcase SNK Heroines on the EVO show floor, along with the other brawlers they’ve introduced to the game thus far. And we’re probably not done yet, as a few more favorites are likely to be introduced before the game arrives next month. Fingers crossed that Blue Mary and King somehow make the cut, since they’ve been adored by fighting fans for years. Who knows, we might just get a female version of Andy Bogard as well. Like brother, like sister, right?

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.