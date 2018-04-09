SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy Gets a Release Date, and a New Combatant

Over the weekend, we had the chance to catch up with NIS America and its forthcoming beat-em-up SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy. We’ll be posting those impressions this week, but the good news is you won’t have to wait long to get your hands on the game.

The publisher confirmed during a panel at PAX East this weekend that it will be releasing SNK Heroines on September 7 in North America. The game will get a digital release on PlayStation 4, as well as both a physical and digital release for the Nintendo Switch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full roster for SNK Heroines hasn’t been revealed just yet, as we’re still waiting to see who will be joining the party. But we know a few favorites that will make the cut, including King of Fighters staple Mai Shiranui, as well as Nakoruru from Samurai Shodown and many others.

One new combatant was introduced to the party this weekend, in the form of Shermie, who first made her debut in King of Fighters ’97. You can see her trailer above, but here are some details in terms of what you can expect from this character:

Meet Shermie, a beautiful and hard-hitting grappler making her graceful return to the ring. Since first appearing in The King of Fighters ’97, she has remained a popular pick among players and is ready to take her place as the belle of the brawl with her devastating suplexes and bone-crunching drop kicks! Be careful, because one wrong move and you’ll get a taste of her Dream Finish, the Inazuma Leg Lariat!

That brings the total count of fighters to seven, though, in the demo, we noticed that there were many slots free for extra fighters, so we’re sure to hear about new additions very soon. The company also noted that Blue Mary would be coming to The King of Fighters XIV this year, so don’t be surprised if she makes some kind of appearance.

Again, we’ll be noting our SNK Heroines impressions soon, so be sure to check back. But if you’re a fan of the company’s long line of fighting games, or just want to enjoy a great tag-teaming beat-em-up on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, you certainly shouldn’t miss out on this party.