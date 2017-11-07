Sonic Adventure Getting A Pair Of Vinyl Album Releases Later This Year

We know a lot of you out there have become infatuated with collecting classic video game soundtracks on vinyl. So why leave Sonic the Hedgehog out of the mix?

Today, Sega, alongside the team at Brave Wave Productions, have announced that it will release a pair of Sonic Adventure vinyl albums this winter, to celebrate the classic music from the 3D games.

The songs on the LP collections have been curated by Sonic Adventure lead composer and sound director June Senoue, and feature tunes that sound better than they ever have. Here’s the full track listing for both sets:

SONIC ADVENTURE OFFICIAL SOUNDTRACK VINYL EDITION TRACKLIST

Side-A

A1. Introduction …featuring “Open Your Heart”

A2. It Doesn’t Matter …Theme of “SONIC”

A3. Welcome to Station Square

A4. Azure Blue World …for Emerald Coast

A5. Run Through The Speed Highway …for Speed Highway

A6. Pleasure Castle …for Twinkle Park

Side-B

B1. Believe In Myself …Theme of “MILES”

B2. Be Cool, Be Wild and Be Groovy …for Ice Cap

B3. Theme of “Dr. EGGMAN”

B4. Mt. Red: a Symbol of Thrill …for Red Mountain

B5. Blue Star …for Casinopolis

B6. Lazy Days ~Livin’ in Paradise~ …Theme of “BIG”

Side-C

C1. My Sweet Passion …Theme of “AMY”

C2. Mystic Ruin

C3. Theme of “TIKAL”

C4. Unknown from M.E. …Theme of “KNUCKLES”

C5. Theme of “CHAO”

Side-D

D1. Bad Taste Aquarium …for Hot Shelter

D2. Egg Carrier – A Song That Keeps Us On The Move

D3. Skydeck A Go! Go! …for Sky Deck

D4. Theme of “E-102γ”

D5. Open Your Heart …Main Theme of “SONIC ADVENTURE”

SONIC ADVENTURE 2 OFFICIAL SOUNDTRACK VINYL EDITION TRACKLIST

Side-A

A1. SA2 …Main Riff for “Sonic Adventure 2”

A2. It Doesn’t Matter …Theme of “SONIC”

A3. Event: Let’s Make It!

A4. Escape From The City …for City Escape

A5. That’s The Way I Like It …for Metal Harbor

A6. Won’t Stop, Just Go! …for Green Forest

A7. Live & Learn …Main Theme of “SONIC ADVENTURE 2”

Side-B

B1. Unknown from M.E. …Theme of “KNUCKLES”

B2. A Ghost’s Pumpkin Soup …for Pumpkin Hill

B3. Dive Into The Mellow …for Aquatic Mine

B4. Believe In Myself …Theme of “MILES”

B5. This Way Out …for Prison Lane

Side-C

C1. Throw It All Away …Theme of “SHADOW”

C2. Vengeance Is Mine …for Radical Highway

C3. Rhythm And Balance …for White Jungle

C4. The Supernatural …for Final Chase

C5. For True Story …for Sonic vs. Shadow

C6. Supporting Me …for Biolizard

Side-D

D1. Fly In The Freedom …Theme of “ROUGE”

D2. Lovely Gate 3 …for Egg Quarters

D3. I’m A Spy …for Security Hall

D4. E.G.G.M.A.N. …Theme of “Dr. EGGMAN”

D5. Soarin’ Over The Space …for Cosmic Wall

In addition to the tracks, the albums also include a booklet with liner notes featuring Digital Foundry’s John Lineman, along with song lyrics, character art, and interviews from Jun Senoue and head of Sonic Team, Takash Iizuka.

There’s no pre-order details yet, but we’ll keep you informed when they become available. In the meantime, sing “Follow Me” along with us, won’t you?