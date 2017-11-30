Sonic Forces PlayStation 4 Review: Up To A Moderate Speed

Many fans already had their minds made up on Sonic Forces months ago, since many considered Sonic Mania, which came out earlier this year, to be the superior Sonic the Hedgehog go-to title for 2017. (And, with our review, it’s clear to see why so many people love it.) But hold the phone, because the latest game in Sonic’s long line of adventures, which caters back to a style of gameplay we haven’t seen since the good ol’ days of Sonic Generations, isn’t too shabby. That’s not to say it doesn’t have flaws, as it clearly does. But it’s better than you might initially give it credit for.

In Sonic Forces, things have taken a turn for the worse for Sonic and company. Dr. Eggman has actually managed to pull out a rare victory this time around, mainly due to the introduction of a super-powerful ally by the name of Infinite. As a result, Sonic’s team actually has to step in and help him out, including the “classic” Sonic character we first saw in Generations, as well as a custom character, which players can design however they see fit. Want a psychotic flame-thrower shooting bear in Jet Set Radio garb? Surprise, that’s an option.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some players complained that the 3D Sonic Forces wouldn’t live up to what Sonic Mania was able to deliver with its 16-bit bliss – and, in a way, they’re sort of right. The 3D gameplay segments are very good, but there are questionable choices with level design, like not being able to see certain obstacles before it’s too late, or spotting something just when you’re about to fall off the damn stage. And the 2D segments, while inspired, have gameplay that’s a little bit too loose for its own good, causing you to miss ledges from time to time. And when you’re making a run for it from a very large opponent, that’s a problem.

Slight Frustrations With Gameplay, But Mostly A Smooth Ride

But that certainly doesn’t mean Forces is a loss. As frustrating as it gets at times, it’s still inspired, mainly because it follows the Generations formula very well. Once stages are working your way, you’ll find that the 3D runs are actually a bit of fun, especially as you bash into enemies at top speed and clear them in record time. The 2D stages, again, are okay, but it won’t be long before you’re back on the 3D run.

On top of that, I really like the custom character system. While “classic” and modern Sonic are a great tag team, this third partner has their own strengths, particularly due to Wispons. These small little creatures actually provide your character with temporary strengths, including drilling, shooting a very large flamethrower, and creating a burst that can help get you off the ground – perfect for out-of-reach power-ups. And they’re scattered throughout each stage nicely, which is convenient.

The boss battles also have their moments, utilizing your new abilities to sheer perfection. The later battles can be a bit on the difficult side, which throws off the game’s balance a little bit, but they’re not too bad. I just wish Sonic Team had tweaked them a little, since Forces is likely to be embraced more by kids and all.

Along with the single player campaign, the game features a ton of customization options that open up, along with secondary SOS missions where your best times are posted online. That’s really about the extent of Forces’ online features, but it’s not bad, and there are different ways to clear each mission, depending on what you’re in the mood for. The ability to race others locally, ala classic Sonic the Hedgehog 2, is kinda nice too, if you need to let off some steam.

It’s Not Sonic Mania, But It’s Not Bad Either

While Forces doesn’t have the greatest graphics around, the game runs very sufficiently, just as Generations did. The frame rate is solid, and the camera actually works pretty well this time around, save for little oddball moments that don’t occur too often. The design is inspired too, taking some notes from classic games, just like Generations. There are some new twists, though, so it doesn’t feel too old for its own good.

I was also a fan of the music selections, featuring full-on rock performances that really go well with each stage, instead of the poor tunes that pretty much sent Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric to a crashing halt. Hell, you might just be inspired to pick up the soundtrack – especially if you dug “Follow Me/Escape the City” from Sonic Adventure 2. (The game’s tunes follow that very vibe.) The voice acting is top-notch too, though some of Sonic’s friends sound a bit too goofy for their own good. And, of course, Eggman is Eggman, and definitely more fun than the droll Infinite.

Forces also has value in its price range. $40 isn’t too shabby at all, and you get a free controller skin for your peripheral of choice, along with a bonus Episode Shadow campaign and bonus Sega gear (like that aforementioned Jet Set get-up.) It’s a pretty sweet package, though obviously some will see Mania‘s $20 price as a better value. But if you have the extra scratch, you could do worse.

To sum up, Sonic Forces does come up in second place behind Mania, just because its problems are worth noting. But that doesn’t make it nearly as awful as players let it on to be. Yes, it has slight gameplay and balance issues, but this is still a Generations successor that fares better than expected. That’s not to say it’s game of the year potential – far from it – but it definitely isn’t dumpster fare either. Consider this another speedy step forward towards Sonic’s recovery in the gaming world – a baby step, but it still counts.

WWG’s Score: 3.5 out of 5.

Disclaimer: A copy was purchased for this review.