Sonic The Hedgehog Posters Released

Fans are still trying to process the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog, and now Paramount has released two new posters to go with the new footage. The first poster features Sonic running up the side of a building with his blistering speed leaving an electric trail of blue behind him. He’s running from several of Dr. Robotnik’s drones that we see attack him in the trailer, though the expression on his face does’st make it seem like he’s too worried about them. I mean, he is Sonic after all.

The second poster features Sonic rushing in atop of a building flicking a gold ring. You can see the cityscape below and the blue trailer of lightning that he left in his wake, which goes over buildings and around them as he weaved his way through the city. You can check out both posters below.

The new trailer featured our first look at not only Sonic but also Dr. Robotnik. Jim Carrey’s version of the villain is brought in by the military to hunt down the speeding blue hedgehog, though he looks a bit more normal towards the beginning. As we’ve seen in other images though, Carrey will look a lot closer to his game incarnation by the end of the movie, and we can’t wait to see the metamorphosis happen.

Sonic The Hedgehog is directed by Jeff Fowler and is written by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uziel. The film stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey. The official description is included below.

“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic The Hedgehog hits theaters on November 8th.

