‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Finds Female Lead in Tika Sumpter

The Sonic the Hedgehog film continues to make progress as more and more casting choices continue to be revealed. The latest actress to join the line-up is none other than Ride Along star Tika Sumpter, who is reportedly in negotiations now to star alongside James Marsden in the upcoming movie.

The report comes for Variety and they confirm that Miss Sumpter is excited for the role in the upcoming movie that first landed its rights back in 2017. With Jeff Folwer set as the director, Deadpool director Tim Miller as the executive producer alongside Toby Ascher, as well as Dmitri Johnson, Dan Jevons, and Neal H Mortiz all apart of this project with Paramount and Original Film.

What makes the movie interesting is that it is set to be a live-action/animation hybrid film. This technique is not new, but it does offer a different perspective when bringing cartoons to the big screen. Since the franchise first got its humble start on Sega back in 1991, this series means a lot to many people, meaning the pressure is definitely on for the latest venture to be handled with care for those involved.

Sonic the Hedgehog comes at a time when Detective Pikachu is also prevelant blending the styles of animation and reality into one based off of a childhood favourite. Though the Pokemon entry is based off of a spin-off which a very different Pikachu, Sonic the Hedgehog will keep the main franchise alive.

The movie itself follows Sonic as he embarks on a journey to defeat notorious villain Doctor Robotnik. This villain is a staple known for imprisoning animals within robots and theft of magical Chaos Emeralds. The aim is to stay true to what fans know while still making the entire experience fresh and open for all.

The film is slated for a November 15, 2019 release and will be the first ever Sonic the Hedgehog movie to grace the big screen.

