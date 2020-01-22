Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Gets Tie-In With Jack in the Box

In just a few short weeks, Sonic the Hedgehog will finally speed into theaters. The character’s big screen debut will feature a plethora of merchandise and promotions, including a fast food tie-in with the Jack in the Box chain. While Jack in the Box does offer chili dogs (a food item Sonic is known to be fond of), apparently, the tie-in item at the restaurant is Tiny Tacos, and it even has its own social media hashtag #SonicLovesTinyTacos. Unfortunately for kids, while Jack in the Box does offer Kids Meals, they do not come with toys, so it looks like there won’t be anything in the way of merchandise at the chain.

Of course, Sonic did just have a fast food promotion late last year through Arby’s locations. Those particular toys were not centered around the movie, however. With under a month to go until the film hits theaters, fans can expect to see a lot of Sonic merchandise hitting the shelves. While fast food toys won’t be among them, fans shouldn’t have any difficulty finding Sonic-related goodies!

The Tiny Tacos are a brand-new item available at Jack in the Box. As of this writing, it’s not clear if the item will be a temporary addition to the restaurant’s menu, or a permanent one. Fast food franchises have been known to add temporary items to promote films and television shows, such as Burger King’s “Upside Down Whopper” used to promote Stranger Things. It will likely come down to whether or not restaurant-goers enjoy them as much as Sonic apparently does!

Hates tiny drones. Loves Tiny Tacos. See @SonicMovie in theatres 2/14! #SonicLovesTinyTacos pic.twitter.com/pCslhJJkJY — Jack in the Box (@JackBox) January 20, 2020

While Jack in the Box will be interested to see how the Tiny Tacos perform for the chain, fans are far more interested to see how Sonic the Hedgehog performs for Paramount. The film received a lot of negative press upon the release of the first trailer, as the character didn’t quite look like Sega’s blue blur, to be quite frank! The negative attention led Paramount to delay the film, and completely overhaul the character’s design to be closer to the character’s classic appearance.

Do you plan on trying out the Tiny Tacos at Jack in the Box? Are you getting excited for the upcoming Sonic movie? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!