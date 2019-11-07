Gaming

New Look at Supposed Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Redesign Appears Online

A new look at the alleged Sonic the Hedgehog movie redesign has popped up online offering one of the best looks at the newly designed blue hedgehog yet. The new image comes way of Sonic the Hedgehog news outlet Tails’ Channel, which notes the source is unconfirmed, however, as you can see below, if this is a fake, it’s a very good fake. The image itself not only features the newly designed blue hedgehog, but Dr Robotnik played by Jim Carrey and the movie’s logo. As you can see, it’s a pretty basic logo, with the exception of the “c” in Sonic, which has a Sonic character outline carved into it.

The image also features a hashtag of #CatchSonic, suggesting this is what Sega and Paramount will push on social media as part of the movie’s marketing. Beyond this, there’s really not a whole ton to see here. Further, it’s unclear what this is an image of, but it’s presumably a theater standee that moviegoers will see before heading into showings.

As you would expect, fans are quite pleased with the new design, which is considerably different than the one Paramount had to walk back earlier this year.

Sonic the Hedgehog is poised to hit theaters on February 14, 2020. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the movie, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

