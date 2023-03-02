Sons of the Forest Gets New Update

A new update for Sons of the Forest has been released. Sons of the Forest is one of the biggest games of 2023, which is somewhat of a surprise. Although no one expected it to be a small game by any means, it's hard to say anyone imagined it being a game that could crash Steam or absolutely demolish the Steam charts. The Forest was a pretty respected survival game, but it was still part of a pretty crowded genre where every game was vying for players. However, Sons of the Forest managed to innovate in a ton of ways by creating a far less clunky game that improves on the foundation of its predecessor and even outright eliminates some of the most tiresome trademarks of the survival game genre.

With all of that said, Sons of the Forest isn't 100% perfect. However, the team at Endnight Games has been working hard to make sure it can improve the experience that players are having with the game. Today, March 1st, Endnight Games released a small new update for Sons of the Forest which improves a handful of minor issues with the game. You can view the patch notes for the game below.

Fix for hotkeyed flask removing flask when used.





Arms and Legs will now be equiped instead of eaten when hotkeyed





Fix for hotkey button label not fitting in inventory view for some buttons





Fixed hotkey icon showing first hotkey for all unassigned items





Fixed Helldoor collider not blocking certain interactions

It's also worth noting that Sons of the Forest is still an early access game, meaning it will likely be something that has a bunch of kinks that need to be worked out over time. We don't know much about the grand picture for Sons of the Forest, but early access also implies it will be getting big updates in the future that greatly expand on what the game's core foundation is.

