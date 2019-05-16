Sony and Microsoft Announce New Strategic Gaming Partnership

Today, Sony and Microsoft announced a new partnership that will see the two team up to enhance customer experiences in their direct-to-consumer entertainment platforms and AI solutions, which will feature collaboration on new cloud-based solutions for gaming experiences. More specifically, under the memorandum signed by the two companies, Microsoft and Sony will explore joint development of future cloud solutions in Microsoft Azure to support their respective game and content-streaming services. Further, the two parties will explore the use of current Microsoft Azure datacenter-based solutions for Sony’s games and content-streaming services.

“By working together, the companies aim to deliver more enhanced entertainment experiences for their worldwide customers,” reads an official press release. “These efforts will also include building better development platforms for the content creator community.”

The new partnership will also explore collaboration in the field of AI and semiconductors. For the latter, this means potential joint development of new intelligent image sensor solutions that will integrate Sony’s cutting-edge image sensors with Microsoft’s Azure AI technology and Microsoft’s cloud technology. With this, the companies are aiming to provide enhanced capabilities for enterprise customers. As for AI, the two will explore incorporation of Microsoft’s advanced AI platform and tools in Sony consumer products in order to provide “intuitive and user-friendly AI experiences.”

“Sony is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. We collaborate closely with a multitude of content creators that capture the imagination of people around the world, and through our cutting-edge technology, we provide the tools to bring their dreams and vision to reality,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, president and CEO of Sony. “PlayStation itself came about through the integration of creativity and technology. Our mission is to seamlessly evolve this platform as one that continues to deliver the best and most immersive entertainment experiences, together with a cloud environment that ensures the best possible experience, anytime, anywhere. For many years, Microsoft has been a key business partner for us, though of course the two companies have also been competing in some areas. I believe that our joint development of future cloud solutions will contribute greatly to the advancement of interactive content. Additionally, I hope that in the areas of semiconductors and AI, leveraging each company’s cutting-edge technology in a mutually complementary way will lead to the creation of new value for society.”

“Sony has always been a leader in both entertainment and technology, and the collaboration we announced today builds on this history of innovation,” added Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “Our partnership brings the power of Azure and Azure AI to Sony to deliver new gaming and entertainment experiences for customers.”

The press release reveals that the two parties will share more information on the partnership in the future.

