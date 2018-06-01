Soul Calibur VI Reveals Maxi In New Trailer

The soul still burns for Soul Calibur VI as Bandai Namco has introduced the latest roster member in a trailblazing new trailer. Say hello (again) to Maxi!

In the trailer, we get a good look at the flamboyant, nunchuck-twirling hero, who showcases a number of moves including his Weapons Arts and his Critical Edges/Finishes. As you can see, he really shows off when he executes these moves between a number of stylish combos; a devastating strike that can send an opponent flying across the screen; a few wildly thrown kicks; and other great techniques. He appears to be more of a close-range character, but once he gets within striking range, look out!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer, which can be seen above, shows Maxi making quick work of the likes of Mitsurugi and Nightmare, though he’s also likely to be a formidable force against the rest of the roster, including The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia, a guest character in the game.

There are a lot of folks out there that already know how to play as Maxi pretty well, since he’s been involved with the series since Soul Calibur got its start way back in 1999 in both arcades and on the Sega Dreamcast. He spent a good portion of his life traveling on the high seas, but a fateful meeting with Zhang Wu allowed him to become savvy with the nunchucks, setting him down a new path into the Soul Calibur tournament.

This now brings the list of confirmed characters within the game to over 12 and more are likely to be added. Perhaps we’ll even see some surprise reveals in a few days when the Electronic Entertainment Expo kicks off, as the game will no doubt take center stage during Bandai Namco’s showcase. Maybe we’ll get a release date as well, as the game is currently scheduled to release sometime in 2018.

Whenever it arrives, it’s sure to be a big hit with the fighting community. Maybe we’ll see it pop up at EVO in a couple of months as well. For the time being though, it’s all about what’s shown at E3. And the Soul Calibur crew, including Maxi, are ready to see who’s arriving next.

Soul Calibur VI releases later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.