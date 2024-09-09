South Park Games Cheapest They Ever Have Been in New Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A couple of South Park video games are the cheapest they ever have been, thank to a variety of sales across the Internet. This is includes both the best South Park game and the most recent South Park game: South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: Snow Day, respectively. The third and other modern South Park game, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is also on sale, but its discounts are not as notable. In other words, it is not the cheapest it ever has been, but it is on sale.

Each of the deals below is only available for a limited time, which means by the time you are reading this each deal below may have expired or changed. In the case of the digital deals, they are simply on a timer. Deals for physical copies are dependent on supplies lasting though.

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Nintendo Switch – $7.49 (Digital) (Lowest Price Ever)

About: "For a thousand years, the battle has been waged. The sole reason humans and elves are locked in a neverending war: The Stick of Truth. But the tides of war are soon to change as word of a new kid spreads throughout the land, his coming fortold by the stars. As the moving vans of prophecy drive away, your adventure begins. Arm yourself with weapons of legend to defeat underpants gnomes, hippies and other forces of evil. Discover the lost Stick of Truth and earn your place at the side of Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny as their new friend. Succeed, and you shall be South Park's savior, cementing your social status in South Park Elementary. Fail, and you will forever be known... as a loser."

South Park: Snow Day

PS5 – $9.99 (Physical) (Lowest Price Ever)

Xbox Series X|S – $9.99 (Physical) (Lowest Price Ever)

About: "Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child's life – a snow day! A massive blizzard has thrown the town into chaos and, more importantly, canceled school. Play with up to three friends, use matchmaking, or solo the game with ally bots and battle through the snow-piled town of South Park. Engage in frenetic, action-packed combat against warring factions in an all-new story where you make the rules. Equip unique weapons and deploy devastating, upgradable special abilities on a new adventure to save the world and enjoy a day without school."

South Park: The Fractured But-Whole

Nintendo Switch – $17.99 (Digital)

(Digital) Xbox One – $15.99 (Physical)

About: "In South Park: The Fractured But Whole, players will delve into the crime-ridden underbelly of South Park with Coon and Friends. This dedicated group of crime fighters was formed by Eric Cartman whose superhero alter-ego, The Coon, is half man, half raccoon. As the New Kid, players will join Mysterion, Toolshed, Human Kite and a host of others to battle the forces of evil while Coon strives to make his team the most beloved superheroes in history."