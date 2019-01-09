‘South Park: The Fractured But Whole’ On Sale For $15 Including the Nintendo Switch Version

If you haven’t played South Park: The Fractured But Whole yet, you’re missing out on one of this generation’s most hilarious role-playing games. Like The Stick of Truth before it, Fractured puts together a great storyline, backed by the kind of over-the-top humor you’d expect from the hit Comedy Central series. (They were all written by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, by the way.)

But now you can get the game for dirt cheap as GameStop currently has it on sale- including the Nintendo Switch version!

The retailer is currently offering the game for just $14.99, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. We’re not sure how long the sale is going on for, but that’s a pretty good price.

What’s more, there are still some copies for PS4 and Xbox One making the rounds that have a free download of South Park: The Stick of Truth as well. Just gotta keep an eye open.

If you prefer, you can also get the Nintendo Switch version for $14.99 through Amazon, as they offer free two-day shipping for Prime members. That means you can be saving the world from Professor Chaos as soon as this weekend, if you order quickly enough.

I reviewed The Fractured But Whole back when it came out in late 2017 and found it to be a raunchy delight. “Those that aren’t fans of the show can safely skip this adventure, but if you know and appreciate what Trey (Parker) and Matt (Stone) are doing– or you just want to see Cartman explain the horrors of a true origin story (while Butters hams it up, of course)– then The Fractured But Whole is a must-have. Especially if you like pooping. It’s got the greatest pooping mini-game in the world. Wait, is that a spoiler? Damn.”

Plus, you probably won’t find it for cheap like this on Switch. That’s a steal considering what it usually sells for. Hurry and get yours!

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

