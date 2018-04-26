South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gets Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

With the wait for South Park: The Fractured But Whole to come to the Nintendo Switch now over, a new launch trailer has been released to mark the game’s first appearance on a Nintendo console.

The latest South Park game stays true to the source material and brings just the right amount of raunchy, crude content that you’d expect from the series. A sequel to South Park: The Stick of Truth, the game builds on the first and gives players more control over their superhero experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ubisoft’s latest trailer for the game contains scenes from the game and past trailers, so while you might’ve seen some of the gameplay before, it’s worth checking out again if you need a refresher before buying it on the Switch. The trailer’s description also includes some details on the game’s main features, all of which are found below.

A HERO’S ORIGIN REVEALED

Every hero has a beginning. Are you an alien, a high-tech wonder, or a genetically altered mutant? Create your own one-of-a-kind costume, craft your origin story, and build out your unique superpowers to become the hero this city needs.

EXPLORE SOUTH PARK AT NIGHT

Not only has South Park grown with new places to explore and new characters to discover, but when the sun sets, havoc and chaos reign as the seedy underbelly of South Park comes alive. At night, a whole new world opens up where your alter ego can harness its powers to do whatever it takes to save the town.

COON AND FRIENDS, ASSEMBLE!

Recruit up to 13 members of Coon and Friends to your cause, including Mysterion, The Human Kite, and the infamous Coon himself. Combine your special powers with the heroes from Coon and Friends to eliminate anyone that gets in your way and defeat the dark power that has spread its evil tentacles over South Park.

AN OUTRAGEOUS RPG ADVENTURE

An all-new dynamic combat system offers new opportunities to manipulate time and space on the battlefield, and a revamped looting and crafting system gives you the freedom to develop and refine your powers as you progress through the game. Find loot hidden throughout the land and follow recipes to craft your own outrageous equipment to aid you in battle.

AUTHENTIC SOUTH PARK