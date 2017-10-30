Spelunky 2 Announced, Coming To PlayStation 4 And PC Next Year

Spelunky is one of those charming, albeit challenging, platformers that old-schoolers really seem to enjoy. And with its release across various platforms, it’s definitely got a good audience outreach, as more people are discovering its little pleasures. And thanks to Mossmouth, there’s more where that came from.

During the pre-show for this morning’s Sony Paris Games Week event, the developer revealed that it was hard at work on Spelunky 2, which will be making its way to PlayStation 4 and PC early next year to start – with other possible platforms to come later in the year, like Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m happy to announce that Spelunky 2 is in development and coming to PS4!” Derek Yu of Mossmouth confirmed on the PlayStation Blog. “This was a hard secret to keep, as we’ve received quite a few requests for a Spelunky sequel over the years. A sequel has been on my mind, too, but I knew I had to wait for the right time.”

The game’s trailer can be seen above, and, as you can see, it introduces some fresh blood into the mix, as the main hero’s kid now steps up to give exploration a try. “As you can see from the trailer, parenthood has a big influence on Spelunky 2‘s story and themes,” Yu explained. “For now, I’ll leave it to your imagination what it all means, but I will say that there are similarities between being a parent and working on a sequel. Both involve a lot of reflecting on the past as well as thinking about the future. With Spelunky 2, we get a chance to examine in depth what makes Spelunky unique and draw it out even more. At the same time, we need to move forward and take some risks with new ideas, keeping the series fresh for longtime fans and four ourselves.”

More information about the game is expected in just a few weeks, when the PlayStation Experience event will take place in Anaheim, California. For the time being, though, fans can check out the trailer above and wonder what kind of exciting new levels await them in the forthcoming sequel.