ComicBook Nation: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse & Street Fighter 6 Review, Succession Finale Dicussion

The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews the much-anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as well as the brand-new Street Fighter 6. We also dive into full Succession series finale spoilers, break down what's going on in the world of Anime and Fast & Furious, and give our full reactions to the death of Ms. Marvel in Amazing Spider-Man!

In his official review of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw writes the following:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives in theaters as one of the most highly anticipated Spider-Man projects ever, and one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Thankfully, Sony, directorial trio Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and an army of animators manage to deliver a Spider-Verse sequel that is a worthy successor to the original film – even if it's only half the story. Across the Spider-Verse is also easily one of the most visually stunning animated films ever made – so much so that it feels utterly disingenuous trying to quantify it all after just one viewing.

(Photo: CAPCOM)

In his official review of Street Fighter 6, ComicBook Nation guest host Nick Valdez writes the following:

Street Fighter 6 is the hardest-hitting entry in the Street Fighter franchise so far. Street Fighter 6 has no intention of waiting for a future entry to provide a full package and is dominant from the very first round. It's the fullest Street Fighter experience in decades...Street Fighter 6 is just pure fun, every punch hits hard, every kick feels great, and it's just so cool to look at. It's the most fun I've had with Street Fighter in years and the great, hard-hitting start to a powerful new era for the franchise.

