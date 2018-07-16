Spider-Man PS4 Won’t Have A Full Day/Night Cycle

Upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man, will not have a full day/night cycle.

News of the missing feature comes way of Bryan Intihar, Creative Director on the project, who revealed as much while interacting with a fan on Twitter.

There is no full day night cycle — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) July 12, 2018

Intihar has previously explained that the game doesn’t have dynamic weather/time of day due to narrative reasons, but has noted that players will be able to control both after they beat the game. However, during the game, Marvel’s Spider-Man — which takes place over the course of about a week — won’t have a full day/night cycle, and will rather be fixed depending on what part of the game you’re at.

“The truth is, this is a very story heavy game, and as you guys know a lot of great games use time of day to communicate a certain feel/vibe to the situation [depending] where you are in the story, so we want to make sure that we were communicating a certain feeling to the player while they were first making their way through the main story,” said Intihar at the time (via GameInformer). “That being said, when you do finish the game you can actually change time of day and weather yourself manually.”

While a day/night cycle is becoming increasingly common in open-world games, there are still a great many that opt to not implement the feature, most often due to the exact issue of story.

A full day/night cycle would have been a great feature, but if it negatively impacts the story too much, then it’s probably worth sacrificing. And hey, at least we will be able to swing around Manhattan as Spidey both at night and during the day, that’s more than we get most years.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4, and is scheduled to release on September 7th. For more news on Webhead, be sure to check out our previous coverage of the superhero by clicking here.

