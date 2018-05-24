Spider-Man PS4 Digital Billboard Spotted In L.A.

We told you a few days ago that Sony was going all out to advertise its forthcoming Spider-Man game for PlayStation 4 when we reported a story about a mural going up in downtown Los Angeles. Well, it appears that advertising was just the beginning.

Marvel Games operation manager Chuck Roquemore recently took to Twitter when he spotted more advertising for the forthcoming game, this time in the form of a digital billboard that appears to be in downtown L.A. “Just when you thought, ‘There couldn’t be MORE Spider-Man beauty for me to see before #E3…” along with a series of hashtags. You can see the photo below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s hard to tell just what the billboard has to offer based on a still picture, but it appears that it’s going to feature snippets of gameplay from the forthcoming game. Don’t expect anything new, though — Insomniac has already made it clear that the new footage is being saved for Sony’s pre-E3 press conference.

Insomniac Games’ Twitter account has since retweeted the message and gotten a lot of attention from fans. We’ve posted some of the best responses below:

Can we have the game, like right now please? — AR (@ARGamer0612) May 23, 2018

I CAN’T TELL IF THAT’S NEW FOOTAGE OR NOT BUT IT LOOKS BEAUTIFUL REGARDLESS OMG!!! pic.twitter.com/0bD42QwDoj — Evan Filarca is Waiting For #E32018 (@EvanFilarca) May 23, 2018

I have it pre-ordered as well via @GameStopIreland ..looks beautiful.

Wanted the Tomb Raider CE as well but sold out too quickly.. — Emilio Garcia ☘ (@Emilio_GW) May 23, 2018

I have it pre-ordered as well via @GameStopIreland ..looks beautiful.

Wanted the Tomb Raider CE as well but sold out too quickly.. — Emilio Garcia ☘ (@Emilio_GW) May 23, 2018

I’m SO in Love!! — Lucas#GodofWarIIII (@luckli_lucas) May 23, 2018

Needless to say, people are excited to see what’s coming next for the Spider-Man game. And you can include us in that group too.

Spider-Man will release on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.