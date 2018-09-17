‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Dominates Across European, Middle Eastern Markets

Just a few days after we reported how it was taking over in some regional markets, Spider-Man‘s PlayStation 4 domination continues, this time in Europe and the Middle East.

Based on this report from GamesIndustry International, the GSD charts for EMEAA — Europe, Middle East, Africa and Australia — show Insomniac Games‘ web-slinging adventure in the number one spot for the week ending September 9. It was easily the top performing new entry on the list, followed closely behind by Square Enix’s Dragon Age XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, which took the number two spot. Meanwhile, Destiny 2 ended up in the eighth place spot, thanks to its new Forsaken expansion.

The list has changed drastically from the previous week, as games like Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate weren’t even in the top ten.

However, it was home to a number of mainstays. In third place, Grand Theft Auto V continued to find strong placement, despite being out for several years; Sega’s Two Point Hospital maintained a steady spot in fourth place; and FIFA 18 continued to sit in the sixth place position, even though we’re just a few days away from the arrival of FIFA 19.

While exact sales numbers weren’t given in the report, there’s no question that Spider-Man will continue to dominate in the weeks ahead. Whether it’ll keep that top spot in the face of FIFA, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 has yet to be seen, but it’ll be one hell of a fight.

Here’s the full top ten:

Spider-Man (PS4) Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (multi) Two Point Hospital (PC) Cities: Skylines (PC) FIFA 18 (multi) Gran Turismo Sports (PS4) Destiny 2: Forsaken (multi) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (multi) F1 2018 (multi)

Next week’s charts should be interesting, with Shadow of the Tomb Raider joining the fray. Considering Lara Croft’s worldwide popularity, she should make some sort of impact. However, will it be enough to unseat Spidey? Guess we’ll find out in a few days.

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. You can read our full review here!