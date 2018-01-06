Spider-Man Game Status Update, Director Says He’s Played Through It Three Times

The upcoming Spider-Man game for the PlayStation 4 is getting a lot of good hype given it’s storyline, amazingly smooth mechanics, and more. Not only do we have a new status update, but the design director apparently can’t get enough of the web-slinger title. So much so, he’s already played through the entire game three times, and it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon.

But first, the status update:

Day 2 of a studio-wide #SpiderManPS4 playtest is underway. Yes, this is our official job! #gamedev pic.twitter.com/gVBpQtHtoV — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) January 5, 2018

The reactions were priceless, with no shortage of that “give it to me” Stephen Colbert reactionary GIF (fair). Many even stated that this was the final push for them to get the PlayStation 4 platform, which is incredible to see that the Marvel fanbase continues to be a force to be reckoned with. But a simple status update isn’t all there is the highly anticipated game coming this year – Brian Horton, the title’s recently appointed Design Director, couldn’t stop gushing about it either!

Each play through has taken multiple days…long night ahead of me. Goin’ back in, Thwip. — Brian Horton (@BrianHortonArt) January 6, 2018

Seeing that the game’s narrative is long enough to span several days is definitely a good sign! It seems the gameplay length of many titles continues to get shorter and shorter, so it’s definitely great to see for more that that Spidey action! Another important takeaway is that this could mean the game is completely finished, and is now in the final polishing stage – which is even better news! Though, new features could possibly still be in the process of being added, we still don’t have a set date afterall.

Until then, we wait. But at least the wait won’t be long. The PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man title is slated for a 2018 release.