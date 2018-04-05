Spider-Man is “Never” Coming to Xbox One, According to Insomniac

Today is an epic day for Spider-Man fans as we finally received that illusive release date and even details on the different editions players can pre-order. The collector’s edition was pretty swanky, but with all of the hype – Xbox One fans are wondering if they’ll ever get a shot at the latest title. Looks like the answer is a hard “no,” at least according to Insomniac Games.

When one interested fan asked when they could possibly see an Xbox release, the answer from the dvelopers was short, simple, and left no room for discussion:

never — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) April 4, 2018

How can something so small disappoint so many? Fans were quick to react too to the news, including the ever present mic drop:

I legit sold my Xbox for a ps4 just for this game it was sad seeing the dude walk away with it… But oh well I’m hyped for this game 👍 — NBD Saints (@NBD_Saints1) April 4, 2018

The team at Insomniac weren’t shy about setting other interested members straight either when it comes to who owns what and the dev team’s freedom of choice:

They do not own Spider-Man. And we did have that choice and did choose Spidey — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) April 4, 2018

Let their be tea and note that it hath spill-eth over. No matter what the future plans are, we’re excited to see the game in action. Knowing now that there will be crafting options available and playing the role of Peter Parker will be just as important as playing him fully suited up also has us intrigued for the new title.

In other Spidey related news, you can check out the different versions of the game coming out right here – including the drool-worthy collector’s edition.

“Of course, for those collectors out there who want an incredible Spider-Man collectible alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man, we have just the edition for you. The Collector’s Edition ($149.99 MSRP, while supplies last) includes all of the digital content from the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as a Steelbook case featuring the iconic white spider, Mini Artbook from Titan Books, and an awesome Marvel’s Spider-Man statue by Gentle Giant. Pay extra special attention to the statue though and you’ll notice something is obviously missing. We haven’t revealed the entire statue for the Collector’s Edition, just Spider-Man perched on top of something. What could that be? It’s too spoilery to show you now, but stay tuned!”