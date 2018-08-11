Spider-Man PS4: Two More Fan-Favorite Costumes Confirmed

Spider-Man fans have a lot to look forward to when the game launches on PS4 and PS4 Pro on September 7. While we absolutely can’t wait to swing around NYC and fight some supervillains, one of the most exciting parts of the game is unlocking new costumes. This morning we’re happy to report that two of the coolest Spider-Man variants have been confirmed for the game: the “Secret War” costume, and the “Spider-Armor Mk II” costume.

This information it coming to us from Mike Williams of USGamer, who spent a few hours with the game at a recent preview event. In his article, he has the following to say about the costumes he saw while playing through the game:

“There looks to be a total of 25 different costumes to unlock,” Williams remarks. Most of them were blacked out in my demo, but the new outfits that did appear include the aforementioned Spider-Man Noir, Secret War, the Scarlet Spider (classic hoodie version), Spider-Armor Mark II, the Spider-Man: Homecoming suit, and that film’s home-made costume. One outfit also carried the distinct silhouette of Spider-Man 2099’s costume.”

We’d like to point out for those of you who might get stuck on that first sentence that we’ve also heard from multiple sources that there are very likely more than 25 costumes in the game. Insomniac Games Creative Director Bryan Intihar has stated multiple times that there are a lot of costumes to look forward to, so don’t freak out if you think 25 is a disappointing number. Personally, I would be impressed with 25 thoughtful costumes.

We also know that each Spider-Man costume will have its own unique ability that enhances Spider-Man’s mobility or powers in some way. In the comics, the “Spider-Armor” is developed to compensate for Peter Parker’s loss of his Spidey-sense as a way to protect him from assault. This thing is supposed to be bullet proof and then some, so we’re assuming that the in-game power will reflect that in some way.

As for the Secret War costume, this could take a very interesting turn. Many believe that this suit could end up looking like Venom, but since Insomniac has confirmed that there will be no symbiotes in the game, we’re betting that it will be the dark suit featured in our header image. Honestly, we’ll take either one, but we have no idea what that suit ability might be.

If you have a guess, let us know in the comments below! We’d love to hear from anyone who is well-versed in the Secret Wars lore.