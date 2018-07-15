Spider-Man PS4 Story Trailer Teased For Next Week

Insomniac Games may be getting ready to unveil a brand-new Spider-Man PS4 story trailer next week during San Diego Comic-Con.

Taking to Twitter, a fan recently asked the game’s Creative Director Bryan Intihar whether or not fans can expect to see a story trailer at the convention, to which Intihar, replied with a “I guess we’ll see” gif.

This is far from an official confirmation, but Intihar does seem to be teasing that a story trailer is exactly what is on the agenda. When answering fans burning questions on Twitter — which the director makes a habit of doing — Intihar is often pretty straight forward with his replies. In fact, his “no” replies are a bit of a running joke within the game’s community.

So you would assume, Intihar would have just dished out another “no” if the plan wasn’t to reveal a story trailer. An “I guess we’ll see” gif isn’t a “yes,” but that’s to be expected: Intihar likely wouldn’t flat-out confirm this is the plan, but he does seemingly do just that with this teasing reply.

Or maybe not. Maybe Intihar is just having some fun with the avalanche of questions he gets regularly about the game and what Insomniac is doing with it.

But If I was a betting man, I’d bet that a story trailer and the reveal of a new suit is exactly what we will get. After all, San Diego Comic-Con is a big venue for the game, and Insomniac Games is surely aware of this, and will have something meaty for fans. If you were going to have a story trailer somewhere, San Diego Comic-Con is surely the place to have it.

Plus, a demo of the game will already be available at the show, and this will go a long way in getting peopled hyped to try it on the floor.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is scheduled to arrive on September 7th via the PlayStation 4. For more news on Sticky Boy, be sure to peep our previous coverage on all things Spidey by clicking here.

And don’t forget to jump in the comments and let us know what you think Insomniac Games has planned for the convention. Story trailer? New suit? Both? Neither?