Spin Master to Develop Tabletop Roleplaying Games for God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Other Sony Games

Spin Master has entered into a new licensing deal with Sony that includes not only toys and collectibles, but also tabletop roleplaying games of some of Sony's top video game franchises. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report on the new licensing deal between Spin Master and Sony Interactive Entertainment to create physical toys and games based on several popular PlayStation franchises like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us and Uncharted. While the report focused mostly on action figures and collectibles, The Hollywood Reporter also noted that Spin Master's license also included rights to tabletop roleplaying games. The deal includes all existing Sony Interactive Entertainment IPs as well as those created during the timeframe of the deal. The toy line is expected to launch in spring 2024.

Spin Master has its own tabletop game line, which often partners with other established tabletop game companies on major projects. Most notably, Spin Master worked with CMON to publish Marvel United and X-Men: Marvel United, a pair of well-received games based on Marvel characters. Spin Master does not currently have its own roleplaying game studio, so it might partner with a publisher like Renegade Games Studio or Steamforged to develop a roleplaying game portfolio. The latter company published tabletop games for Horizon: Zero Dawn and recently released a roleplaying game for Dark Souls, while current Spin Master partner CMON published a card game based on God of War.

Tabletop RPGs are seen as a growing market for many game publishers, with several companies launching their own studios or licensing their IPs to existing RPG studios in recent years. Marvel is developing its own tabletop RPG, planned for release in 2023, while Avatar: The Last Airbender and Masters of the Universe have also had licensed RPGs launch in the past year or so.