Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion and Huge April Update Revealed

Splatoon is a game that I have championed from the very beginning. Not only is it an impossibly novel take on the team-shooter genre, Nintendo has also continued to profusely update the game with free content for players post-launch. New maps, new modes, new weapons, and new gear very regularly makes its way to Splatoon 2 as it did in the original Splatoon, and in the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced the first ever paid DLC for Splatoon 2 in the form of a single-player expansion. From the press release:

“The first paid DLC is coming to Splatoon 2 this summer. Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion adds a hefty new single-player mode that lets players play as new character Agent 8, an Octoling with lost memories. The new single-player campaign features 80 missions, as well as new stories that shed new light on beloved characters.

“Players that complete the Octo Expansion campaign will unlock the ability to play as Octolings in multiplayer battles. While Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion launches this summer, players can pre-purchase the DLC starting today in Nintendo eShop to immediately receive Octo-themed in-game gear to use in battle right away.”

Nintendo also revealed that a big update will be hitting Splatoon 2 in April. Update 3.0 will contain over 100 pieces of new gear, and at least three new stages, including Piranha Pit, Camp Triggerfish and Wahoo World. Nintendo also revealed that a new rank will be available for the most dedicated players. By meeting certain criteria, players will be able to ascend to the X rank (or extreme rank). I don’t know if I have it in me, but I’m going to try to get there.

