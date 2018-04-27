Cowabunga! Splatoon 2 Teaming With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles For Next Splatfest

The Splatoon 2 Splatfests that have happened up until this point have been a lot of fun, focusing on contests ranging from squabbles between baseball and soccer; chickens and eggs; and money versus love. (By the way, love totally won that one.) But now things are getting serious, as some star players are set to join the party.

Nintendo has announced today that the latest Splatfest will actually focus on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as part of a promotional tie-in for the quartet’s forthcoming Rise of the Turtles series that will be premiering on Nickelodeon very soon. But the real question is, which Turtle will emerge victorious, dude?

“To participate, players won’t be asked to order a pizza, hop on a skateboard or save the city from an army of masked ninjas – they can just start voting for their pick beginning on April 27 simply by visiting the in-game Inkopolis Square. The first of three in-game Splatoon 2 Splatfest tournaments takes place May 4-5 and pits Raph against Leo, with the second running May 11-12 and featuring Mikey vs. Donnie. The final match between the winners of the first two showdowns takes place May 18-19,” the company noted.

The full schedule is as follows:

Round 1: Raph vs. Leo

May 4 (Friday), 9 p.m. PT – May 5 (Saturday), 9 p.m. PT

Round 2: Mikey vs. Donnie

May 11 (Friday), 9 p.m. PT – May 12 (Saturday), 9 p.m. PT

Finals

May 18 (Friday) 9 p.m. PT – May 19 (Saturday), 9 p.m. PT

“We love working with unexpected partners to expand our brand and bring smiles to people’s faces in surprising ways,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Teaming up with Nickelodeon and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles made perfect sense, as we share many of the same fans who enjoy family-friendly entertainment and classic characters.”

Those that take part in the Splatfest and choose their side will score a t-shirt featuring their favorite Ninja Turtle, as pictured below. “Once players choose a team, they’ll receive an in-game T-shirt adorned with an image of their preferred Turtle for their Inkling character to wear as they compete in online multiplayer Turf Wars battles to see which side comes out on top. At the end of the Splatfest, each team’s popularity and win rate is tallied up, and one team is crowned the victor. Depending on what Splatfest rank players achieve, they’ll receive Super Sea Snails, which can be exchanged to further customize gear in the game. Because of the new tournament format, players need to pick up their Super Sea Snails by the Tuesday morning following each round. The early squid catches the Sea Snails, as the old saying goes. Splatfests are open to all Nintendo Switch owners who have the Splatoon 2 game and an Internet connection,” the company noted.

So order some pizza and prepare to be shell-shocked, because your summer is going all kinds of green, dudes!

Splatoon 2 is available now for Nintendo Switch.