Splatoon 3 First Major Details Revealed by Nintendo

Following its initial reveal earlier this year, Nintendo has now provided Switch owners with a number of new details related to Splatoon 3. The third installment in the popular multiplayer shooter is poised to launch at some point next year, but prior to that time, we now have a much better idea of the new features and game modes that will be present in the game this time around.

Detailed in an extensive new thread on social media, Nintendo greatly detailed some of the single-player aspects of Splatoon 3. The single-player component of Splatoon 3 is going to be entitled “Return of the Mammalians” and, as the title suggests, centers around the return of mammals within the world of Splatoon. In addition to providing some initial details about the game’s story, Nintendo also showed off a first look at the main protagonist and some additional characters that players will run into over the course of the experience.

The other big thing that Nintendo also gave fans a first look at in Splatoon 3 involved gameplay footage. For the most part, multiplayer matches in Splatoon 3 resemble what we have seen in the past, but this gameplay did tease a handful of new features that fans will surely be interested in. Notably, the game is set to add a handful of new weapons that will surely mix up how multiplayer matches play out.

Splatoon 3 still doesn’t have a release date, but it’s set to release at some point in 2022 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to learn more about the game, you can check out some additional details courtesy of Nintendo down below.

“Enter the Splatlands, a sun-scorched desert inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings. Splatsville, the city of chaos, is the adrenaline-fueled heart of this dusty wasteland.

Even in this desolate environment, Turf War reigns supreme and battles rage in new stages located in the surrounding wilds. Dynamic new moves help these fighters dodge attacks and cover more ground, along with a new bow-shaped weapon to sling ink.

Join Agent 3 in a fight against the evil Octarian army in story mode. Discover the secrets of Alterna, the Fuzzy Ooze, and how they connect to the mode’s theme, “Return of the Mammalians.”

Features