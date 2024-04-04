Splinter Cell Remake Reveal Seemingly Teased

On December 15, 2021, Ubisoft Toronto announced a remake of Splinter Cell. Fast-forward, and the long-awaited return of Sam Fisher has yet to resurface, but it looks like that will be changing soon. As noted by many, recently Ubisoft Toronto updated various socials, such as Facebook and X, with new logos and Splinter Cell images. Not only has its logo changed to something fitting of Splinter Cell, but various banner photos on various social media pages have literal Splinter Cell images. Clearly it is gearing up to finally reveal the game.

The question is when will it be unveiled to the world. The most obvious candidate is the Ubisoft Forward on June 10. However, with Xbox and PlayStation events rumored to be happening soon, and before this, it is possibly the game will show up at one of these events for a reveal, and then a deep dive at Ubisoft Forward. In fact, Ubisoft has been quite fond of this one-two strategy in recent years.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation, but it is pretty obvious this isn't just a random social media revamp. It is a social media revamp, but it is certainly not random. This stuff only happens ahead of a reveal or a marketing push or something of consequence.

At the moment of publishing, this speculation has not drawn any type of comment out of Ubisoft Toronto or Ubisoft at large. We don't expect this to change as Ubisoft and its studios never comment on speculation, but we will monitor for updates and the update the story accordingly.

"Ubisoft has greenlit the development of a Splinter Cell remake that will draw from the rich canvas of the brand," said Ubisoft back in 2020 about the game "Led by Ubisoft Toronto, the game will be rebuilt from the ground up using Ubisoft's own Snowdrop engine-the same engine being used to develop Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [since released], as well as Ubisoft's upcoming Star Wars [Star Wars Outlaws] game-to deliver new-generation visuals and gameplay, and the dynamic lighting and shadows the series is known for."