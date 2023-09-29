Spyro 4: Mystery of The Dragon Surfaces Online Ahead of Rumored Reveal

According to a new rumor, Spyro 4: Mystery of the Dragon is going to be revealed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S very soon. It's been 15 years since the last proper Spyro game. That game was The Legend of Spyro: Dawn of the Dragon. Since then there hasn't been a single new Spyro game. In 2018, fans of the platformer series got Spyro Reignited Trilogy, but that was just a remastered collection of the original Spyro trilogy. This re-release sold very well though, moving over 10 million units and reviewing decently as well. It's surprising this hasn't been followed up yet, but it sounds like this is changing, and changing very soon.

According to a new rumor making the rounds, Spyro 4: Mystery of the Dragon is being revealed for the aforementioned platforms on October 5. And one of the reasons many are taking this rumor into consideration is that the date is so soon. In other words, if it's phony that's going to be found out very soon. So, as a result, most baseless rumors never provide specific dates, let alone dates on the horizon in order to avoid there made up intel being quickly disproven.

The rumor adds that the game is targeting a Q4 2024 release date, which is to say a release date between October 2024 and December 2024. As for the game itself the rumor claims there is "no RPG fighting like LoS series." Meanwhile, Cynder is a playable character, alongside Spyro. However, neither will meet each other in the story, but will rather each have their own unique stories, with the catch being that the actions of one will affect the world for the other. The rumor also mentions the following characters will return: Elora, Hunter, Moneybags, Professor, Ripto, Crush, and Gulp. Meanwhile, the following characters will not return: Sheila, Sgt Bird, Bentley, and Agent 9. And this is where the rumor, which comes the way of Reddit, ends.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is just a rumor making the rounds on Reddit and within the Spyro community. So far, it has not drawn any type of comment from any implicated party. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.