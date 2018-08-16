Spyro: Reignited Trilogy’s Latest Gameplay Trailer Focuses On Hurricos

We’re just a few weeks away from rediscovering the magic of the Spyro the Dragon games with the Reignited Trilogy, which will be coming to both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Today, Activision enticed us further by posting a new gameplay trailer for the forthcoming release, with a playthrough of Hurricos, a place filled with Electrolls, Gear Grinders and Diodes, amongst other dangerous obstacles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the trailer, which you can see above, Lou, one of the producers on the project, walks you through the level from Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage. Right off the bat, Spyro runs into Zapp the Electroll, who explains that Hurricos is consistently getting hit with thunderstorms. It’s helping them with electricity and keeping everything powered. However, the Gear Grinders appear to be a threat, as they seek to disrupt the Electrolls’ way of life for their own gain.

So, Spyro’s mission is to defeat the Gear Grinders and collect the Diodes that are scattered throughout the world of Hurricos. From there, he can free the captive Electrolls, who can then keep things running smoothly once the Gear Grinders are defeated. Sounds simple? Well, it isn’t, as you’ve got your work cut out for you.

That’s because Hurricos is a big place, filled with dangers left and right. You’ll also need to watch out for electrical walls that could wreak havoc on Spyro if he’s not careful. Fortunately, his flame breath and flying capabilities should make it easy to get around and collect everything you need.

Oh, and the trailer also presents some great new visual details in Reignited Trilogy. The developers at Toys For Bob have gone all out with remastering the graphics in spectacular fashion. The soundtrack, remastered by The Police’s Stewart Copeland, is also highlighted — and is well worth a listen.

This game is really springing to life with each new glimpse we get at it. And something tells us Activision isn’t done yet, as it’s likely to have more videos lined up in the weeks ahead to get us hyped for the final release. We can’t wait to see what’s next for ol’ Spyro.

You’ll be able to get your hands on Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 21.