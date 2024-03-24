New Xbox Report May Be Great News for Spyro and Crash Bandicoot Fans

A new report about Xbox is potentially good news for fans of both Spyro and Crash Bandicoot. With Microsoft's recent acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, it now owns the rights to both the aforementioned series. Both series at one point were synonymous with PlayStation, but going forward they will likely be synonymous with Xbox. Assuming the two characters have a future at Xbox that is. Earlier this year, Microsoft shed developer Toys for Bob, which has been under the roof of Activision, and then very briefly under the roof of Xbox, but is now independent.

This is relevant, because it is this studio that was has been shepherding both characters in the modern era. When Xbox shed Toys for Bob, allowing it go independent, it was a bad sign for fans of these two characters. Of course, Xbox could always tap one of its other internal studios to take over, but this wouldn't be ideal, and probably won't be happening, because Xbox has reportedly struck an agreement for the studio's first independent game.

There is no word what this game will be, but something with Spyro or Crash Bandicoot seems likely. What the report does say is Xbox is funding the game, so it will probably be exclusive to Xbox consoles.

As for the report, it comes the way of Windows Central's Jez Corden, a fairly reliable source when it comes specifically to Xbox. There have been times where Corden has been off the mark in the past, but there has also been plenty times he has proven reliable. Nonetheless, take everything here with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this report or the speculation it has created. We don't suspect this will change, but if it does for a variety of reasons, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Of the two characters, who are you more desperate to see get a new game first? Crash Bandicoot did get a new game entry in 2020, while Spyro hasn't had a new game in many years. This could indicate which is next.