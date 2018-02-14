Square Enix Hosting Huge Anniversary Sale, Get Classic PlayStation Games For Cheap

Just in time for the 30th anniversary of Final Fantasy, Square Enix is hosting a pretty awesome anniversary sale where you can get some of its biggest hits for dirt cheap, at a savings of anywhere between 50 to 80 percent off.

The sale includes a number of notable titles in the Final Fantasy series, along with a number of other hits, as well as a handful of Deep Silver games. But collectors may want to make note – there are a ton of PlayStation and PlayStation 2 games that can be bought for dirt cheap, and they’re new!

Here’s the rundown of some of the best deals you’ll find over on the Square Enix site:

Final Fantasy XV Deluxe Edition (Xbox One)- $44.99

Final Fantasy XV Day One Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Standard Edition (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD Day One Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $3.99

Dungeon Siege III (PC)- $2.99, (Xbox 360)- $3.99

Final Fantasy XIII- 2 (Xbox 360, PlayStation 3)- $3.99

Front Mission Evolved (Xbox 360)- $5.99

Bust-a-Move Universe (Nintendo 3DS)- $3.99

Final Fantasy Anthology (PlayStation)- $2.99

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates (Nintendo DS)- $7.99

Final Fantasy X (PlayStation 2)- $3.99

Final Fantasy XIII (Xbox 360)- $3.99

Kingdom Hearts (PlayStation 2)- $3.99

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix (PlayStation 3)- $3.99

Kingdom Hearts II (PlayStation 2)- $3.99

Kingdom Herats Re: Chain of Memories (PlayStation 2)- $3.99

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (PlayStation 3)- $3.99

Space Bust-a-Move (Nintendo DS)- $3.99

Supreme Commander 2 (Xbox 360)- $2.99

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy (Nintendo 3DS)- $5.99

Final Fantasy XII (PlayStation 2)- $3.99

Final Fantasy X/X2 HD Remastered Collector’s Edition (PlayStation 3)- $15.99

Mindjack (Xbox 360, PlayStation 3)- $3.99

Chrono Cross (PlayStation)- $2.99

Dragon Quest Monsters Joker (Nintendo DS)- $5.99

Final Fantasy IX (PlayStation)- $2.99

Final Fantasy Origins (PlayStation)- $2.99

Final Fantasy X/X2 HD Remastered Standard Edition (PlayStation 3)- $3.99

Final Fantasy X-2 (PlayStation 2)- $2.99

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix Standard Edition (PlayStation 3)- $3.99

Final Fantasy X/X2 HD Remastered (PlayStation Vita)- $9.99

Dragon Quest Builders Day One Edition (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorers Edition (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Collector’s Edition (PlayStation 4)- $99.99

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Standard Edition (PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)- $3.99

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut (Wii U)- $7.99

Thief (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One)- $3.99

Deus Ex: Human Revolution (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)- $3.99

Kane & Lynch: Dog Days (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)- $3.99

Sleeping Dogs (Xbox 360, PlayStation 3)- $3.99

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Gold Edition (PlayStation 3)- $3.99

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)- $3.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Day One Edition (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)- $3.99

Just Cause 3 Collector’s Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Collector’s Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Ultimate Action Triple Pack (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)- $5.99

Ultimate Stealth Triple Pack (PlayStation 3)- $5.99

There are a ton more deals available over on the Square Enix sale page, so head on over and take a look!