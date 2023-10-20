YouTube Demonitizes SSSniperwolf After Doxxing Incident, YouTuber Responds

Alia Marie "Lia" Shelesh -- better known online as SSSniperwolf -- has responded to YouTube's announcement this morning that it would be temporarily demonetizing her account with over 34 million subscribers and 24,185,022,032 lifetime views. How long this suspension will be, YouTube has not specified. However, it's condemned the actions of the YouTuber after she was caught up in a scandal that saw her allegedly doxxed fellow YouTuber Jacksfilms after showing up to his house and filming it.

"Confirming SSSniperWolf has received a temporary monetization suspension per Creator Responsibility policies," writes YouTube on Twitter. "Off platform actions that put others' personal safety at risk harm our community and the behavior on both sides isn't what we want on YouTube. Hoping everyone helps move this convo to a better place."

Responding to this, SSSniperwolf accepted and thanked YouTube for holding her accountable, and also apologized for her "recent actions." This included a directly apology to Jacksfilms.

"Let me start by saying I'm sorry for my recent actions; it is inexcusable. I'm sorry to Jacksfilm, YouTube, the entire creator community, and my incredible fans for not being a better example for appropriate conflict resolution," writes SSSniperwolf on Twitter. "Jacksfilm, while we certainly don't see eye to eye and have our differences, I am sorry for reacting the way I did when I should've taken the opportunity to show young creators how adults and professionals resolve conflict by communicating directly, respectfully, and privately; not for views or content, but a meaningful example of how conflict should be solved. I will reach out directly and hope we can find some time to connect and communicate, respectfully. I'd also like to thank YouTube for holding me accountable. I deserve it, respect the decision and appreciate the opportunity to learn and grow from a true lapse in judgement."

At the moment of publishing, Jacksfilms has not publicly responded to these two latest developments. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, but it seems like the biggest saga on YouTube this month is coming to an end. As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of YouTube's decision. Has the platform done enough?