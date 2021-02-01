Star Fox Trends as Fans Share Their Hopes for a New Nintendo Switch Game
The Star Fox franchise holds a special place in the hearts of many Nintendo fans. Since the first game released on Super Nintendo in 1993, gamers have been entranced by the space combat offered by the series. Unfortunately, it's been nearly five years since the release of Star Fox Zero on Wii U, and fans have gotten a bit impatient waiting for a new entry. The Nintendo Switch was treated to Star Fox content in Starlink: Battle for Atlas, but it isn't quite the same. As a result, fans took to Twitter to share their hopes for a brand-new game on the platform!
Are you a fan of the Star Fox series? Would you like to see a new game on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Star Fox!
It definitely deserves the praise!
happy to see star fox trending, goated series i love it— Kitsu!♡~ (@distantkitsune_) February 1, 2021
That seemed to be the issue with Star Fox Zero...
Man I’d love a new star fox , as long as they don’t blunder it with janky motion controls— V0idzire (@v0idzire) February 1, 2021
...and most fans seem to agree!
Star Fox needs a new game.
1 & 2 are meh.— Robert Cotter (@SnackDad64) February 1, 2021
64/3D is the GOAT.
Adventures was pretty fun.
Assault was alright.
Command was a dumpster fire.
Zero had potential to be as good as 64 but the gyro controls killed it.
Didn't even play the game that came with Zero but assume it was bad.
An Adventures follow-up is long overdue.
Since #StarFox is trending can we get a remake or some sort of sequel to starfox adventures plz?— Billy Williams Jr. (@WilliamsBilly_) February 1, 2021
The franchise could use a fresh direction.
Star Fox makes me sad. Nintendo and the old fans just want 64 again and again. I want a new story and new villains. Bring in some of the beta Star Fox 2 characters. Maybe have the kids as main characters this time? Something set after Command please.— PEETON (@peeton36) February 1, 2021
It's impossible not to love Team Star Fox.
Idk why Star Fox is trending but it’s good and right— hoe malone (@no_goblins) February 1, 2021
Give the people what they want, Nintendo!
New Star Fox game PLS— MetalGearManjoe🦊 (@Manjoe__) February 1, 2021
Don't crush our dreams.
Me when I see Star Fox trending: pic.twitter.com/3G10SAr2sW— Brittany Gates (@bgates_writer) February 1, 2021