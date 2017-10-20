Star Wars Battlefront 2 Campaign Details – Here’s How Long It Lasts

Now that Star Wars fans have gotten a taste of what Star Wars Battlefront II has in store from getting down on some hardcore beta testing, many were wondering just how much of a story the single-player campaign will have. Unlike its predecessor, Battlefront II will have an extensive story-driven mode in addition to the expected multiplayer and now we know just how big of a campaign it will be.

Motive Studios, one of the teams behind the upcoming Star Wars title, recently answered a few questions in a new interview and one of the topics that came up was the longevity of the campaign itself. Studio producer David Robillard had this to say: “…we thought that around 5-7, maybe 8 hours is probably a good amount of time … we wanted to stay very driven towards the Star Wars fantasy that the players are going to experience and not have it be drawn out.”

We ourselves recently got our hands on the upcoming title with our preview coverage here and so far, we’ve been really impressed! The story follows Iden Versio, an Imperial soldier tasked to undergo dangerous missions with the Inferno Squad. Though not to give anything away, her story was a fleshed out one despite it being on the shorter side of the experience. It was clear to us that the narrative was handled with care and that was fantastic to see given so many players voicing their concerns of it being rushed or simply thrown in to appease fans.

Though many might feel that the campaign was too short, this time scale isn’t that unheard of within the world of online shooters. With the recent closure of Visceral Games and their Star Wars story-driven title transferring hands to EA, fans want to be able to enjoy a solid experience both with single-player and multiplayer modes. No word on what will come of the mysterious Visceral title, but at least those looking forward to Battlefront II have something to be excited about.

Star Wars Battlefront II will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 17th.