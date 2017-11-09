Star Wars: Battlefront II’s First DLC Detailed, Involves The Last Jedi

While Star Wars: Battlefront II has a lot of content that’s worth getting excited about – including that new single player campaign that’s coming together wonderfully – what we can’t wait to see is the new downloadable content that’s lined up for the game.

Electronic Arts has made it clear that it intends to support the game with free DLC for Battlefront II throughout its lifespan, and it’s all going to kick off next month with specially themed content that revolves around the forthcoming release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which arrives in theaters December 15th.

So what do we have to look forward to? EA detailed a nice little road map letting us know what’s ahead, so let’s break it all down!

Pick a Side, and Stay There

It all starts with choosing a side. On December 5, you’ll have an opportunity to align with the First Order or choose to fight for the Resistance. Your choice is important, as it will allow you to take part in special challenges that will grant your faction specific rewards.

On December 5, you'll have an opportunity to align with the First Order or choose to fight for the Resistance. Your choice is important, as it will allow you to take part in special challenges that will grant your faction specific rewards.

Iden’s Back, All Right!

New locations and vehicles will also arrive. On December 13, the cinematic content from Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues with a new planetary map: Crait. The Starfighter Assault map of D’qar will join as well, plus a new hero ship – Tallie Lintra’s RZ-2 A-wing. Poe Dameron’s T-70 X-wing is also upgraded with a new ability inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

On December 13, the cinematic content from Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues with a new planetary map: Crait. The Starfighter Assault map of D'qar will join as well, plus a new hero ship – Tallie Lintra's RZ-2 A-wing. Poe Dameron's T-70 X-wing is also upgraded with a new ability inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Activities Galore

Your choice of faction will continue to matter. Throughout December, you’ll see your chosen faction’s progress reflected in-game, as you fight alongside allies from around the world to swing the tide of battle.

While it’s great to see new multiplayer content that will have players coming back for more, we’re also thrilled with the idea that Iden’s adventure will continue with an expansion of the single player campaign, with the possibility of familiar characters popping up over the course of the adventure. And this is just for next month – who knows what new directions the story will take next year?

December’s Definitely a Star Wars Month

There’s also quite a bit of content coming up in terms of events, including special Sunday activities, weekly faction challenges, daily challenges and more. You can see all of December’s in the road map above. And make sure you save some time for The Last Jedi Season — but, of course, make sure you save a few hours to see the film.

Kudos to EA for supporting the game with plenty of free content – especially for those who aren’t too interested in buying up Crystals and Loot Crates within the game.

Star Wars: Battlefront II releases on November 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.