Star Wars: Dark Forces Gets a Fan Remake By Obsidian Devs

Can’t wait for tonight’s Star Wars Rebels premiere? Maybe passing the time by gawking at this incredible fan remake will help. While the stories in Rebels and Rogue One borrow some pretty key elements from the Expanded Universe stories of Kyle Katarn and Jan Ors, and this particular fan-made project recreates one of the most iconic video games that Katarn was ever part of: Dark Forces. Created by Obsidian Senior Environment Artist Jason Lewis (plus a few of his coworkers), this remake project uses Unreal Engine 4 to take the game to much bigger levels of high quality performance, with gorgeous graphics and enough room to explore them all.

“This is a just-for-fun personal project that myself and several co-workers all contributed to for no reason other than we are all a bunch of super Star Wars fans and with all the Star Wars awesomeness going on these days, we all thought it would be a good time to jump in and produce a quality fan art project,” Lewis wrote on the project’s ArtStation page. “In addition to just being a bunch of super Star Wars nerds, several of us have been wanting an excuse to learn Unreal 4 for some time now, so we figured that this was a perfect opportunity.”

Lewis and his team have completed about four major “phases” in development, which is pretty impressive when you sit down and take in all of the work they’ve completed. Lewis says that updates have been slower as of recent, but progress is definitely getting made. In the most recent phase update, he noted that the level he’s working on is fully ready to explore, with just a few more tweaks to make.

“The level is now fully traversable from start to finish,” Lewis wrote in the latest update. “I am now going to take a pass at setting up some scripting to make the door triggers and locks work properly as well as fixing some weird level streaming bugs I currently have.”

The project is an overhaul from the ground-up graphics wise, so it’s totally worth checking out if you’ve got the time and power on your PC.