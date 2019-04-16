‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Has No Plans For DLC

For those not keeping count: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order doesn’t have microtransactions, multiplayer, or a Season Pass. According to developers on the game over at Respawn, the team is simply concentrated on bringing Star Wars fans a single-player, story-driven experience they will love to play. In fact, the team on the game is so focused on the core experience that there isn’t even any plans for DLC at the moment.

The news comes way of Electronic Art’s community manager specialist, Jay Ingram, who revealed that Respawn has no plans for DLC at the moment. Of course, this could change over time, but right now, the priority does not include additional content.

No plans for DLC. We want to release a strong, self-contained story. That’s the priority. — Jay Ingram (Charlemagne) (@JayKingIngram) April 15, 2019

Elsewhere on Twitter, Ingram confirmed that the game is born purely from the vision of Respawn. In other words, it wasn’t prescribed to them by EA.

This was Respawn’s vision. EA doesn’t prescribe games to developers, just greenlights them. — Jay Ingram (Charlemagne) (@JayKingIngram) April 15, 2019

Of course, while EA may be allowing Respawn to create the game it wants that doesn’t mean it isn’t actively involved with the project. I’m sure Respawn is working closely with EA, as well as Lucasfilm, to ensure the game is a proper Star Wars experience.

Again, it’s worth mentioning that Ingram only confirms that there’s no plans for DLC at this time, meaning this could change in the future, before or after launch.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is poised to release on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

