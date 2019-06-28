Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Initially Made Disney Nervous

Disney is notoriously very protective with its intellectual property, and thus it should come as no surprise that when Respawn Entertainment first pitched it and LucasArts on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, the mega media company was a bit hesitant at first. According to Respawn Entertainment CEO Vince Zampella, it was the developer who first pitched to Disney, not the other way around. More specifically, it pitched to the Disney and LucasArts’ story group.

“The story group is really great to work with,’ said Zampella while speaking to Game Informer. “They also have a lot of opinions. It aligned up pretty well — at first they were a little cautious about doing a Jedi story, because, you know, that’s so precious.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Zampella continued:

“We were able to pitch them on that, Stig [Asmussen, the game’s Creative Director] did a really great job at just putting something together that really resonated with them. And, ultimately the game is called ‘Jedi’ so I think we succeeded and did a good job.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Zampella reveals the project is a dream come true for him, as he’s been a massive fan of the sci-fi franchise since a child. Further, he said it’s great the team is finally leaving being its first-person roots and making a third-person action game, something Zampella really wanted to do to broaden the studio’s capabilities and what’s known for. According to the CEO, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was also envisioned as a third-person action game, never a first-person title.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches later this year on November 15 and at the price-point of $60. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming single-player, story-driven Star Wars experience, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts or let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_.