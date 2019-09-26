Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Reveals the Ninth Sister

Today, EA and Respawn Entertainment revealed a brand-new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order story trailer dubbed “Cal’s Mission,” providing our best-look at the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game’s narrative yet. And in this trailer, there’s not only a slab of new story details, but some reveals, such as the reveal of the Ninth Sister, who not only haven’t we seen previously, but we didn’t know she would be in the game. That said, today, we got a short glimpse at the character, which was enough to get fans excited.

For those that don’t know: the Ninth Sistser, formerly known as Masana Tide, is a female Dowutin who served as an Inquisitor during the early stages of the Galactic Empire’s reign. During this, she accompanied Darth Vader, the Sixth Brother, and the Tenth Brother to the planet Mon Cala to hunt an enemy of the empire. It’s unclear what her role will be in the game, but we do know the Second Sister is the game’s antagonist. Anyway, below, you can view the Ninth Sister in the game, and also check out the reactions of some hardcore Star Wars fans to the new trailer. Spoilers: they are hyped.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ok this is actually star wars — FinFett (@FinFett) September 26, 2019

Oh my god I can’t breath. I had to sneak off at work to watch this during the live reveal and I’m shaking. My heart!!!! I am beyond excited for this game. It’s looking like everything I could have ever hoped and dreamed for. #TeamCalKestis!!!!!! — CheapBourbon (@bourbon_cheap) September 26, 2019

Ok this actually looks good — Eunan🔰 (@Eunan3101) September 26, 2019

Now that’s lightsaber combat!! — Brandon Naugler (@bnaugler04) September 26, 2019

THIS is what we want EA. SINGLE PLAYER STORY DRIVEN STAR WARS GAMES. — Cole Edits (@CTPS422) September 26, 2019

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on November 15, priced at $60. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peruse all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. How does the Ninth Sister look?

“A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new third-person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment,” reads an official pitch of the game. “This narratively driven, single-player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.”