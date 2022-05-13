Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Leak Drops Information About Release Date

✖

Yesterday, we relayed word that the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is not called Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, but Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Fast-forward, and now a new report claims the game is releasing sometime between February 2023 and March 2023, right before EA's fiscal year ends. Of course, this is a completely different window from the first game, which was released in November. If true, it's interesting EA is abandoning the holiday window, especially after having so much success releasing the first game during it. What this suggests though is that EA wants to get it out before its fiscal year ends at the end of March. And this could be problematic.

It's quite possible the game was supposed to ship holiday 2022, as many rumors suggested. Just about every game has suffered some sort of delay due to the pandemic, its economical side effects, and the shift to working from home it burdened many teams with. In other words, a release in the first quarter of 2023 could represent a slip from holiday 2022. This is the good scenario. The bad scenario is the game is being rushed out the door to release this fiscal year. As you may know, EA is infamous for doing this to several major releases.

This is all just speculation though based on the aforementioned report, which comes the way of Jeff Grubb, a prominent industry insider and leaker. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report and the extent of the specificity of the report. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. And of course, if either EA or developer Respawn Entertainment -- or any individual connected to either -- comments on this report and speculation, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. This isn't official information. The source in question is generally reliable, but they've also been off the mark in the past as well.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.