The Internet Reacts to Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order Gameplay Trailer

Today, EA and Respawn Entertainment revealed our first-ever look at the gameplay of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new single-player, story-focused Star Wars game coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC this November. And not only did it provide our first look at its gameplay, but it provided a meaty look at the title with a demo of nearly 15 minutes of raw gameplay footage.

So, what does everyone think? Well, it’s a mixed bag, like most things on the Internet. A lot of Star Wars fans are hyped to finally get another single-player, narrative-driven game in the series. Meanwhile, some think it looks a bit generic, clunky, and lacking that power and fluidity you would want from playing as a Jedi.

Live look at our employees who are huge Star Wars fans pic.twitter.com/fiz7a9Dtd6 — KontrolFreek® (@KontrolFreek) June 8, 2019

It looks great but I really wish there were character customization! I want to play as a different alien race — Emperor Palpamemes (@PalpamemesYT) June 8, 2019

Absolutely LOVED it! — Buckeye (@BuckeyeGG) June 8, 2019

I guess Im in the minority, looked clunky. — Mason W. (@KissMyWitas) June 8, 2019

Looked really meh and generic, The Force Unleashed is still a better and more fun game, but well, this is supossed to be an “alpha” — my name is cham (@notxamizepi) June 8, 2019

“At least we have the high ground” I ALREADY LOVE THIS GAME 😂😂😂 — Owen (@owen_yard) June 8, 2019

Well well well. You finally have something. It really looks amazing. Great first swing EA. Keep it coming. — The Ish (@IsmaelR) June 8, 2019

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release on November 15, priced at $60. Pre-orders are live now. There’s no word of any additional ports, but EA has confirmed there’s no plans to bring the game to Nintendo Switch. More on the title, below:

A Jedi on the run – After narrowly escaping the Jedi purge, you’re on a quest to rebuild your fallen Order. Pick up the pieces of your shattered past and complete your Jedi training, all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

A galaxy under Imperial rule – The Empire seeks to eradicate all Jedi after the execution of Order 66. You, a Jedi Padawan-turned-fugitive, must fight for your survival as you explore the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization in hopes of rebuilding the Jedi Order.

Master your abilities – Utilize your Jedi training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.

The galaxy awaits – Use the Force to augment the way you explore, allowing you to traverse new paths and discover parts of locations you’ve been to before. Move quickly, though. The Empire is on your trail and won’t stop until every Jedi is exterminated.

